BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MPA opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

