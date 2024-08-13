BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

