BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance
MUC stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.