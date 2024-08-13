BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a growth of 395.4% from the July 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 826,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,309,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,931,576.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,376,137 shares of company stock worth $10,112,978 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.