BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.95.
