BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $10.95.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

