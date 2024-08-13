BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CII opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

