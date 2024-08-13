BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CII opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.