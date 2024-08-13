BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
BHK opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
