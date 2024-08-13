BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

