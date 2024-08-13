BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.13

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 1534525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.25 and a beta of -0.61.

About BiVictriX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiVictriX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiVictriX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.