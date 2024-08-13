BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.90. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 15,591 shares.

BitFuFu Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu Inc. ( NASDAQ:FUFU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.38% of BitFuFu at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

