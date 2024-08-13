BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.90. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 15,591 shares.
BitFuFu Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BitFuFu
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.