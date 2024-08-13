BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) & Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Head to Head Analysis

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Exagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $9.78 million 0.83 -$2.63 million N/A N/A Exagen $52.55 million 1.11 -$23.69 million ($1.09) -3.08

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exagen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -27.24% -30.74% -25.41% Exagen -30.56% -78.90% -31.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Exagen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exagen has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

Exagen beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; and AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

