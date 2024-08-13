Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s current price.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. 122,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

