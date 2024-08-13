Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2 %

BDRFY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

