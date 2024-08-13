Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2 %
BDRFY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.91.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.