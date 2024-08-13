Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMWYY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

BMWYY traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,265. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

