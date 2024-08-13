Barclays Trims Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Target Price to $66.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $92.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMCR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

IMCR opened at $37.63 on Friday. Immunocore has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

