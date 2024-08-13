Barclays Cuts LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target to $6.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LFST stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at $246,981,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,037,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,647,876. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

