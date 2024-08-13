Bangor Savings Bank Sells 164 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,994,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Sempra by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

