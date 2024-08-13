Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MasTec by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.14 and a beta of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

