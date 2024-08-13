Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Linde by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $12,034,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

LIN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.71. 332,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.64. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

