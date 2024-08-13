Band Protocol Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $164.16 million and $7.19 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 149,735,299 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

