BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BDORY stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

