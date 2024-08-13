Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 22,647 shares.The stock last traded at $2.42 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Free Report ) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.