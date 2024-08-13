Ballast Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

