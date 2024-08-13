Ballast Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,050 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $810,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.49. 63,917,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,816,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $630.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Glj Research increased their price target on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

