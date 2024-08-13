Ballast Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,494,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

