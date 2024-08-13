Ballast Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $8,041,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,284,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.4 %

CRM traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,120. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.77.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,731.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,585,731.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,242 shares of company stock valued at $57,182,651 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.