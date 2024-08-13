Ballast Inc. Buys Shares of 2,761 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.89. 26,737,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.92. The stock has a market cap of $473.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

