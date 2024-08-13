Ballast Inc. Buys 2,649 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 7,055,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

