Ballast Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $538.42. The company had a trading volume of 377,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

