Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Truist Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 1,636,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,234. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.