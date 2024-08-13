Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.99.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,948. The company has a market capitalization of $571.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.