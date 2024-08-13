Bakkt (BKKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.39. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.90 million. On average, analysts expect Bakkt to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKKT opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.80.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

