Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Up 4.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.95). 207,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 319,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.87).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bakkavor Group
Bakkavor Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkavor Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.