Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Up 4.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.95). 207,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 319,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.87).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £879.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

