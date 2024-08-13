Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.63 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00007912 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $695.21 million and $32.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,007.52 or 0.99752984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00056108 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,533,443 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,506,737.3349904 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.56388876 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $26,869,418.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

