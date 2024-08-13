AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AXA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. AXA has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

