AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AXA Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. AXA has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About AXA
