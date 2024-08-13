Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 452,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 142,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
Several research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
