AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $218.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.12.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $209.41 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

