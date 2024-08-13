Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $192.59 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.47 billion and approximately $192.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $21.42 or 0.00035192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,681,014 coins and its circulating supply is 395,334,644 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

