Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Down 87.6% in July

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the July 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Australian Oilseeds Stock Performance

COOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94. Australian Oilseeds has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

About Australian Oilseeds

