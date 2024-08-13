Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ATOS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 154,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

