Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.23. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 90,888 shares trading hands.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,119,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,445,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.