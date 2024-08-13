Astar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32.71 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $427.43 million and $32.71 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,186,322,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,107,098,978 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

