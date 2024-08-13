Aspiriant LLC Sells 23,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,048 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $62,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock remained flat at $53.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,857 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.