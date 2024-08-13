Aspiriant LLC Purchases 446 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

