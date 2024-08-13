Aspiriant LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,510 shares. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

