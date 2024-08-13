Aspiriant LLC Has $176.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 968,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $176,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $185.14. 634,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,796. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.