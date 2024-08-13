Aspiriant LLC Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 782,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the period.

FBND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

