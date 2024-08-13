Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 134 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.4 %

KMB traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.30. 2,345,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

