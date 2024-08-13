Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,068,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $567.78. 582,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.78 and its 200-day moving average is $532.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $576.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

