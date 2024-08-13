Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,201.0% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 328,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 318,085 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 664,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $208,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $420,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,762,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,900. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

