Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.29. 1,113,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

