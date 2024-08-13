Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $546,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV remained flat at $53.05 during midday trading on Monday. 1,327,857 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

